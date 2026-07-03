The deadline for rice millers across the state to supply custom-milled rice (CMR) to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has expired, yet approximately 6.94 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of rice remain undelivered. This delay has sparked concern, as the timely delivery of CMR is essential for maintaining the food security system and ensuring an uninterrupted supply of rice for various government schemes. Here is everything you need to know about the issue.

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What is the CMR policy?

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CMR is a process under which a rice miller processes paddy allocated by government agencies. Millers are required to deliver 67 per cent rice, which includes 1 per cent Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK), against the total allotted paddy. Milling charges are fixed at Rs 10 per quintal of paddy for raw rice. These are paid only after the milling operation is completed and the rice is satisfactorily delivered to the FCI. All by-products, such as broken rice, husk, and bran, remain the property of the millers.

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The milling process encompasses all operations, including drying, de-husking, filling, stitching, inspection, weighing, sampling, transportation, and delivery to FCI godowns. Each bag must carry a stitched slip detailing the mill, centre, district, rice category, weight, batch number, and crop year. Transportation charges are paid according to State Level Committee (SLC) rates, while drying charges follow government norms. Initially, blending 1 per cent FRK was mandatory; however, due to insufficient quantities and other logistical issues, this requirement was discontinued in February.

What is the current status of CMR delivery in Haryana?

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Data shows that for the 2025-26 procurement season, around 1,400 rice mills in Haryana were allocated 62.12 lakh MT of paddy. They were required to deliver 41.62 lakh MT of CMR to the FCI. So far, millers have supplied 34.68 lakh MT, leaving 6.94 lakh MT pending even after the final deadline has passed.

What was the delivery schedule under the CMR policy?

Under the 2025-26 CMR policy, rice millers were required to deliver 15 per cent of the CMR by the end of December, a further 25 per cent by late January, an additional 20 per cent by the end of February, 15 per cent by late March, another 15 per cent by the end of May, and the remaining 10 per cent by the end of June. Despite this schedule, a large quantity of rice remains undelivered.

What is the district-wise status of CMR delivery?

According to the data, the largest backlog is in Karnal, with 2.54 lakh MT of rice yet to be delivered. This is followed by Fatehabad (1.5 lakh MT), Yamunanagar (62,179 MT), Kaithal (58,836 MT), Kurukshetra (46,418 MT), Sirsa (36,466 MT), Jind (16,912 MT), Ambala (16,873 MT), Hisar (14,840 MT), Panipat (12,782 MT), Rohtak (7,628 MT), Palwal (7,043 MT), Faridabad (2,720 MT), Sonepat (2,488 MT), Panchkula (1,782 MT), and Jhajjar (1,583 MT).

Why have rice millers demanded an extension to the CMR delivery deadline?

Rice millers in Haryana have requested an extension to the CMR delivery deadline, citing several operational challenges they claim were beyond their control. A major issue is the alleged shortage of space at FCI godowns. Millers state they have already processed the allocated paddy, but FCI facilities, particularly in Karnal, are overcrowded because multiple districts are linked to the same godowns, preventing timely deposits.

Furthermore, they cite delays caused by the rice fortification programme. The government had previously mandated the use of FRKs, but a shortage of suppliers for the state's 1,400 millers delayed processing and deliveries. Although the Union government temporarily suspended the programme on February 27, millers argue that valuable time had already been lost. Additionally, a labour shortage during the wheat procurement season exacerbated the situation. In April, many labourers shifted to wheat operations in grain markets, forcing several rice mills to slow down or halt milling activities entirely. Given these circumstances, millers are urging the government to grant an extension of at least three months.

What steps has the government taken so far?

The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has conducted physical verifications of nearly all rice mills in the state. This was to assess the quantity of paddy available, the stock of milled rice, and the actual status of pending CMR deliveries. With the verification exercise almost complete, the government will use these findings to decide whether to extend the deadline or take administrative action against defaulting millers.

Why is timely CMR delivery important?

An official stated that the timely delivery of CMR is crucial because the FCI depends on these supplies to maintain adequate food grain stocks for the Public Distribution System, the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, and other welfare programmes. Delays could disrupt storage planning and cause further logistical issues.