Explainer: Why is Karnal administration taking preventive steps before paddy procurement

With the paddy procurement season likely to start from October 1, the Karnal administration has started preparations well in advance to prevent the irregularities that allegedly surfaced during the previous procurement season.

The administration’s focus is on checking the illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring states, preventing manipulation of procurement records and ensuring that only genuine crop arrivals are recorded. Here is what you need to know about these steps.

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Why are preparations being done in advance?

During the last paddy procurement season, large-scale irregularities were allegedly reported, including “ghost procurement” — showing paddy as procured in official records even though the crop had allegedly never physically arrived at the grain markets.

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The previous season also witnessed a detailed investigation into the alleged issuance of fake gate passes, fabricated crop-arrival records, fake farmer registrations and discrepancies between recorded and actual stocks.

The Karnal police registered eight FIRs at different police stations, while more than 50 people, including government officials, rice millers, arhtiyas and other suspects, were either arrested or joined the investigation.

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What exactly is “ghost procurement”?

As per the authorities, “ghost procurement” refers to the alleged practice of recording the purchase of paddy on paper without the actual physical arrival of the crop at a grain market.

The investigation into last season’s irregularities revealed that fake gate passes and manipulated records were allegedly used to show procurement. In some cases, paddy was allegedly sourced from outside Haryana and shown as locally procured produce.

Such practices had allegedly given an opportunity to an organised nexus involving officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), procurement agencies, rice millers, arhtiyas and others to show procurement on paper and have it further allotted to rice millers without genuine arrivals, facilitating diversion, substitution or adjustment of stocks.

What raised suspicion during the previous season?

During the last season, physical verification of rice mills reportedly revealed major discrepancies between the paddy shown in official records and the stock actually found at several locations.

Inspections allegedly uncovered inflated stock entries, paddy shown as being stored at locations where it was not found and significant gaps between arrivals and actual physical stocks.

Some storage locations were also reportedly claimed by multiple mills or found not to contain the stocks shown in records.

Investigations further indicated that some gate passes were allegedly generated fraudulently, including through digital activity traced to IP addresses outside the concerned grain markets.

What has the administration planned this year?

Two check-posts will be set up along the Haryana-UP border before procurement begins. Personnel from different departments, along with the police, will maintain round-the-clock vigil to check the unauthorised movement of paddy from neighbouring states.

Police officials have also been directed to maintain strict surveillance along district borders. All grain markets will remain under CCTV surveillance.

Market committee secretaries have been directed to ensure that cameras are functional and adequate backups of recordings are maintained.

SDMs have been appointed as nodal officers to monitor the issuance of gate passes. They will also conduct demonstrations and verify the entire process before procurement begins.

What safeguards are likely at market entry points?

Although the procurement policy for this season is yet to be issued, officials are likely to follow safeguards similar to those used during the previous wheat procurement season.

Farmers arriving at markets may have to bring vehicles with clearly displayed registration numbers. At the entry gate, a photograph of the vehicle, its registration number and the paddy being brought for procurement may be captured before a gate pass is issued.

Biometric verification of farmers and geo-fencing of grain markets and rice mills are also expected to strengthen monitoring.

What other preparations are being made?

Officials have been asked to ensure electricity, drinking water, toilets, cleanliness, parking and repaired approach roads at grain markets.

Tarpaulins, polythene covers, gunny bags and other equipment are also to be arranged in advance.

The Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) has been asked to assess expected paddy production so that the administration can estimate likely arrivals.

What is the administration’s main objective?

The main aim of the administration is to ensure that every grain of paddy recorded as procured actually exists, reaches the market through proper channels and can be traced through proper documentation.