Explainer: Why LPG distributors are planning to protest at Jantar Mantar on October 26

The LPG Distributors’ Association of India (LDAI) has announced a nationwide protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on October 26. The announcement comes amid alleged increasing government pressure on LPG distribution and the promotion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections. Here is what you need to know about the reasons behind the proposed protest.

What are the major concerns of the LPG distributors? Advertisement According to the LPG distributors, efforts to encourage consumers to shift from LPG to PNG, along with pressure to surrender LPG connections may gradually reduce their customer base and affect their businesses. Their major demand is that PNG connections should not be implemented or promoted forcefully. The distributors argue that encouraging consumers to shift from LPG to PNG, particularly with LPG connections allegedly being surrendered, could threaten the viability of the LPG distribution network, affect the livelihoods of distributors and workers, and potentially make consumers more dependent on a single fuel system.

What is the distributors’ concern regarding PNG? Advertisement The distributors are not opposing PNG as fuel itself. Their concern is about forcing or excessively encouraging consumers to shift from LPG to PNG. They say consumers should have a choice between the fuel options available in their areas. They have also raised concerns that excessive dependence on a single-fuel system could reduce consumer choice and potentially create a monopoly-like situation in the future. The association representatives have also claimed that consumers would have to pay around Rs 8,000–Rs 10,000 in installation charges for a PNG connection, although the actual cost can vary depending on the connection and service provider.

Why do the distributors think consumers must retain LPG connections? The distributors say that LPG provides an easily available alternative fuel source, particularly in situations where supply of another fuel is disrupted. They fear that if a large number of households surrender their LPG connections after shifting to PNG, consumers could lose an alternative cooking-fuel option. The association has demanded that consumers should not be compelled to surrender their LPG connections merely because PNG is available.

What can happen to the distributors if consumers shift to PNG? Advertisement According to the distributors, a significant shift of consumers to PNG could reduce LPG cylinder demand and consequently affect the business and income of LPG distributors. They also highlight an increase in the number of unused or empty cylinders and argue that existing infrastructure including LPG plants, transportation systems, distribution networks and manpower could become underutilised. The association says this could have consequences not only for distributors but also for people engaged in LPG plants, transportation and distribution.

Why has the association mentioned the PM Ujjwala Yojana? The association has linked the issue to the government’s investment in expanding LPG access through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). The distributors claimed that the government had spent around Rs 45,000 crore on the scheme and argued that a rapid or forced shift of LPG consumers to PNG could undermine the investments made to expand the LPG ecosystem.

What is the issue of the LPG distributors’ commission? Another major demand concerns the commission paid to LPG distributors. The association claims that distributor commissions have not been adequately revised for several years, despite increases in operating costs. Distributors argue that rising expenses related to manpower, transportation, infrastructure and day-to-day operations have made the issue of commission revision increasingly important for the sustainability of their businesses.

What are the distributors’ demands related to e-KYC? The association has also raised the issue of e-KYC verification of LPG consumers. Distributors say they are being required to undertake e-KYC-related work but are not receiving financial compensation or payment for the additional process. They are seeking appropriate remuneration for the work undertaken by them.