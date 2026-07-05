Explainer: Why Miri Piri hospital workers are staging a dharna at Shahabad

Employees of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Shahabad launched an indefinite strike on Friday to protest against their salaries remaining unpaid for the past three months. While critical healthcare services continue, the strike has disrupted OPD services.

Why are employees on strike? Advertisement Hospital employees, under the banner of the Miri Piri Karamchari Sangharsh Samiti, launched the strike demanding immediate payment of three months’ pending salaries. The staff said the delay had made it difficult to manage household expenses and urged the authorities to resolve the issue related to the possession of the hospital. They staged a dharna at the hospital premises and raised slogans for their demands.

Which services have been affected? Advertisement The strike has led to the suspension of OPD services. Nearly 600 patients visit the hospital daily. However, the hospital administration has ensured that essential services, including the emergency care, the intensive care unit (ICU), dialysis, delivery services and scheduled surgeries, remain operational.

What led to this situation? The salary issue stems from an ongoing dispute between the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over the possession of the Miri Piri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. The management and financial responsibility of the hospital has been uncertain on account of the dispute. Following a May Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling in favour of the HSGMC, the SGPC stopped providing funds to the hospital. Meanwhile, the HSGMC hasn’t been able to furnish the necessary funds due to internal conflict in the panel. As a result, the hospital has been left without financial support, directly impacting employee salaries.

What have both committees said on the issue? Advertisement The HSGMC said it had not yet taken formal possession of the hospital and therefore, could not release funds for its operations. According to HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, the hospital is still being managed by a trust headed by the SGPC president, which should continue funding operations until possession is officially transferred. The SGPC stopped funding the hospital after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled in favour of the HSGMC. According to SGPC leaders, the responsibility to financially support the hospital belongs to the Haryana committee.

How are Miri Piri Trust officials viewing the issue? Sukhminder Singh, secretary, Miri Piri Trust, said, “Although HSGMC leaders had initially expressed willingness to take over the hospital, they backed away after assessing its financial condition and budget requirements,” adding that no one had prevented the HSGMC from taking possession of the institution. The SGPC had been regularly providing financial support for healthcare services before the HC order. The order has been challenged and the court has issued a notice of motion for July 27. If the court rules in favour of the SGPC, it would resume funding the hospital.