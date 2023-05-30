Explanation sought from officials absent at meeting

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 29

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta today directed Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra to seek explanation from the officials of five departments who were absent from the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee. The minister said at the last meeting, a warning was issued to the officials and still five officials were found absent.

Kamal Gupta said, “The officials have been directed repeatedly to remain present at the meeting so that public grievances could be redressed, but still some officials remain absent without giving prior information. Action will be taken against them. The DC has been asked to seek their explanation and make remarks in their annual confidential reports accordingly.”

Sources said officials of Cooperative Bank, Haryana Roadways, PWD (B&R), and District Welfare Office, and the Food Safety Officer were not present at the meeting.

Fourteen complaints were listed for the meeting, of which eight were resolved, while six were kept pending.