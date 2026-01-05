Explosion at Nuh gun house, one hurt

An explosion occurred at Satyam Gun House in Nuh city, causing panic on Monday. Kallu, a resident of Faridabad who works as a gun cleaner, suffered minor injuries in the incident. The explosion was followed by a fire, which was brought under control by the fire brigade team.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, with speculation that it could be due to handling of explosive material or an air gun cylinder bursting. The Bomb Disposal Squad and FSL team are investigating the incident.

Nuh police spokesperson stated that the investigation is underway, and the owner of the gun house, Tahir, suspects an air gun cylinder burst might have caused the explosion.