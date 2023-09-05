Extend generator ban deadline, say Gurugram residents, bizmen

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 4

Residents and industrialists of Gurugram are up in arms as they have been asked to give up diesel generators (DG) while the city struggles with erratic power supply and lack of green fuel supply in the majority of areas.

With just one month to go for the DG set ban announced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Gurugram continues to be unprepared for the green switch.

It was in 2017 that the Khattar government had announced 24-hour power supply to the millennium city. But no major progress been done in this regard and still 40 per cent of the city suffers from the poorest power infrastructure in NCR.

Ensure power supply The deadline of this ban should be extended and the government should ensure regular power supply and get builders to take responsibility for the switch. —Praveen Malik, President, United Association of New Gurugram

From posh condominiums, especially in New Gurugram, to industries, residents grapple with an average of six hours of power cuts a day and the majority of areas have no access to PNG supply.

Despite repeated promises, the government has not announced any major subsidies on retrofitting of generator sets making the switch financially unfeasible for many. Citing that Gurugram is still not ready to take the plunge, industrialists and residents have moved the CAQM and HSPCB seeking extension of the deadline of ban which is September 30.

The CAQM had, as per latest regulations, banned DG sets in the National Capital Region (NCR) and reiterated that all government and private establishments must use DG sets that are of a capacity of over 19 kilowatts and are retrofitted with emission-control devices (ECDs) or dual fuel kits of natural gas and diesel.

“We are all for the environment, but the city is not ready for the switch. We have highly erratic power supply in our society. Many societies have to run on DG sets for eight hours at a stretch. We have no PNG line in the majority of areas, so what will we switch to? In places where we have the option of greener fuels, the cost of retrofitting DG sets is high -- running into lakhs. The builder or maintenance agencies refuse to bear that cost.

“The deadline of this ban should be extended and the state government should ensure regular power supply and get builders to take responsibility of the switch,” said Praveen Malik, president, United Association of New Gurugram.

The industrial associations too have moved a request to the authorities to reconsider the deadline, citing issues faced by small scale and mid-sized industries.

“We support green fuel, but it is feasible when there is uninterrupted power supply. Industries are facing an average of eight hours of disruptive power and have to depend on DG sets. In many areas, we still have no supply of green fuels and the small scale industry and mid-sized units face financial trouble in making the switch. This switch has to be gradual and with the support of the government. A complete ban on DG sets will not be possible in a month. We have sought extension of deadline,” said JN Mangla, president, Gurugram Industrial Association.

The Khattar government had in 2017 announced 24-hour power supply for Gurugram and launched the process of installation of underground power cables. But the project is still incomplete.

