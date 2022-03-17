Extension lecture at RKSD college

Kaithal: An extension lecture was organised by the Department of Commerce at RKSD College, Kaithal, whose main objective was to make students aware of trade-related information by understanding the nuances of technical analysis of share market. Principal Sanjay Goyal and convener Prof Sashi Mata welcomed speaker Ajay Saharan, a prudential investor. He explained the purpose of technical analysis and said the entire focus of technical analysis was on the share price, their trading volume, the stock's changes during the last few years, their ups and downs etc.

Scientists visit U'khand village

Karnal: A team of scientists from the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) visited Haldukhal, Nainidanda block, Pouri Garhwal (Uttrakhand), under the leadership of their Director, Dr MS Chauhan. Scientists surveyed the villages of the area with an aim to improve productivity among hill cattle (Badri) conserved by the SC, ST and other communities of Uttrarakhand. The team interacted with the farmers through a Kisan Sangosthi. Around 200 farmers of the region participated in the event. NDRI distributed the general purpose veterinary medicine kit, including enzyme and calcium supplement, de-wormer, antiseptic spray, uterine tonic, mineral mixture, water purifier etc. Speaking on the occasion the Director NDRI said through basic scientific interventions and care, per animal production could be improved in livestock. Members from a local FPO, HitoPahad, along with the National Seed Corporation were also present at the event.

Holi on SGT University campus

Gurugram: "Radha-Krishna Sang Phool Ki Holi" was celebrated with zeal on the SGT University campus. Padma Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Chancellor, SGT University, Madhu Preet Kaur Chawla, chairperson of Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust, Manmohan Singh Chawla, managing trustee, participated in the event. Celebrations started with the lighting of the lamp by various coordinators of the programme and the students displayed the culture of different states of India through dance and colourful programmes with full enthusiasm. Students gave dance and theatrical performances, which was lauded by everyone.