Extension lecture on disability support organised at DAV College in Karnal

An extension lecture on ‘Support Activities for Persons with Disabilities’ was organised at Dr Ganesh Dass DAV College of Education for Women, Karnal, under the guidance of Principal Rakesh Sandhu.

Known for encouraging meaningful academic and social initiatives, Sandhu consistently provides an enabling environment for students to learn beyond the classroom and develop values of empathy, responsibility and social commitment.

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The programme aimed to sensitise future teachers towards the rights and support needs of persons with disabilities. Sujata Sharma, Founder-Director, Tapan Rehabilitation Society, Nilokheri, was the resource person and shared her valuable experiences in rehabilitation, counselling and social service. Ramanjeet Kaur, in-charge of the programme, welcomed the resource person, the principal, faculty members and students.

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The principal felicitated the resource person and appreciated the initiative. Sujata Sharma encouraged the students to develop compassion, sensitivity and a spirit of service.

The programme also featured a presentation of ‘Apne Liye Jiye To Kya Jiye’ by Aarti. Faculty members and students participated enthusiastically and interacted with the resource person.