Extension lecturers worried as Haryana govt plans new recruitment

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 13

With the state government reportedly gearing up to recruit over 1,500 teachers in government colleges through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) to check staff shortage, the extension lecturers have expressed fears that the new recruitments will adversely affect them. They have demanded job security before the new recruitments are made.

Fear job loss Since new recruitments will reduce workload considerably, we fear loss of job. We are not against new recruitments, but our services should be regularised before that. A majority of the extension lecturers have been engaged for over a decade. —Rampal Badhwar, President of lecturers’ Assn

“At present, over 2,000 extension lecturers are working in various government colleges across the state on the basis of the existing workload on monthly remuneration of Rs 57,700. Since new recruitments will reduce workload considerably, we fear loss of job. We are not against new recruitments, but our services should be regularised before that. A majority of the extension lecturers have been engaged for over a decade,” said Rampal Badhwar, president of the All Haryana College Contractual Lecturers Association.

“Extension lecturers are displaced in case of non-availability of adequate workload due to fewer admissions. In such a situation, there is a provision to shift them to colleges with ample workload. However, this process takes months and the extension lecturers concerned have to remain jobless till they get new assignments,” he said.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma while talking to The Tribune has denied any threat to the job of extension lecturers after the recruitment of new lecturers in government colleges. “We are planning to recruit college teachers through the HKRN against vacant posts. It will not affect extension lecturers,” he added.

Amit Choudhary, president of the All Haryana Government College Teachers Association, said there were 8,100 sanctioned posts of college teachers. “Around 3,600 teachers are working on regular basis various colleges while over 2,500 posts are vacant. Extension lecturers are engaged on 2,000 posts,” he added.

#Rohtak