Extortion calls spark fear among residents of Jhajjar village

Uneasy calm prevails at Dighal, one of the biggest villages in the Beri Assembly segment here, as villagers shun unfamiliar visitors and the police have set up barricades at every entry point.

The growing sense of insecurity stems from extortion and threat calls made by the notorious foreign-based gangster, Himanshu, alias Bhau, to several villagers, including two local financiers, in recent months.

“Fear began gripping the village after the murder of a young financier from our village in December, when he was shot by unidentified assailants at a wedding in Kiloi village of Rohtak district. The following month, another prominent financier from the village received an extortion call for Rs 5 crore. Similar threats were later made to another villager,” said a resident of Dighal village, who wished to remain anonymous.

He also claimed that a Haryanvi artist also received a threat call from the gangster, which further intensified fear among the villagers.

Barricades have been strategically placed around the village located along the Rohtak-Jhajjar highway. The police were checking vehicles, ensuring heightened security in the area when “The Tribune” team visited the village on Thursday.

While residents remain tight-lipped about the extortion calls, many expressed relief following the installation of barricades and the increased police presence. A financier who had received extortion threats on two occasions has been assigned security guards by the police, though his movements are now restricted to his home.

“My life has changed ever since I received the threat calls in January. My social life has come to a halt. I am unable to freely attend weddings or meet people, even with the security cover. It has also severely impacted my business,” he said.

A local shopkeeper said there was fear among villagers, especially those who were well-off.

“The police presence is reassuring. The extortion calls are being discussed within our village and have also affected neighbouring areas,” he said.

The rising incidents of extortion and its adverse affect on society were also highlighted by Beri MLA and Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian during the recently concluded budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

He asked the government to take strong steps to clamp down on gangsters operating from abroad. “A considerable number of people at Dighal are engaged in the finance business, and they have also provided employment to many people. It is unfortunate that top financiers are being targeted by gangsters. The government should ensure their security and relax the norms for obtaining arms licences for them in view of the current situation,” Kadian said.

Meanwhile, the Jhajjar police spokesman said four barricades, with eight officials each, had been set up around the village. “Two commando teams are also providing support, while a PCR van and an emergency response vehicle are conducting patrol,” he added.