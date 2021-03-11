Extortion racket busted in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 20

The local police have nabbed four persons for trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a property dealer of the Sohna area through a WhatsApp call.

The accused revealed that some members of their gang lived in Pakistan and Dubai and made calls for extortion and committing other frauds from there. They said when someone was trapped in their net, they withdrew the money from bank accounts via debit cards only. As many as 99 debit cards, 62 SIMs, 23 cellphones and a bank passbook were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Ritik, Gulshan, Bunty Kumar and Sandeep. They were nabbed by a crime unit team of Sohna. Ritik and Gulshan were arrested from the Rajendra Park area on August 13. They were produced in a court on August 14 and taken on six days’ remand. Thereafter, Bunty and Sandeep were nabbed on Friday, said the police.

On July 30, a property dealer had filed a complaint at the Sohna Sadar police station that he was getting video and voice calls from an unknown WhatsApp number. He alleged that the accused had threatened to kill him and his family if he didn’t transfer Rs 5 lakh to an account. An FIR was registered in this regard.

“The accused were active for the past three months. Efforts are being made to nab others,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.