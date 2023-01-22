Extortion racket: Punjab and Haryana High Court puts Haryana on notice

Chandigarh, January 21
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the state of Haryana on notice on a petition seeking independent probe into the alleged role of senior officers of the Haryana Police facilitating a private individual to run an extortion racket across the states of Himachal and Haryana.
The notice by Justice Namit Kumar came on a petition filed against the state of Haryana and another respondent by Jagbir Singh. Taking up the matter, Justice Kumar observed the petition had been filed for the transferring of investigation of the cheating and forgery case registered on October 29, 2022 under Sections 177, 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 120-B of the IPC at Panchkula Sector 20 police station to the CBI or any other independent agency.
This, the petitioner prayed, was required “to unearth the role of senior officers of the Haryana Police in providing the state machinery to a private individual for facilitating him to run an extortion racket”. The case will now come up for further hearing on March 22.
