Eyebrows raised as Rao Inderjit skips Rewari event

The district-level International Yoga Day celebrations in Rewari took an unexpected political turn on Sunday after Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh, the designated chief guest, failed to attend the event at Rao Tularam Stadium.

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With the Union Minister absent, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Meena inaugurated the programme. When contacted by The Tribune, Singh’s office said he was unwell and therefore could not attend.

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Singh’s absence comes amid confusion over his Yoga Day schedule. Initially assigned as the chief guest for the Gurugram function, he was later reallocated to the Rewari event. Eventually, however, he could not attend either programme, while Minister Gaurav Gautam presided over the Gurugram function. The minister’s absence was accompanied by a noticeable lack of senior BJP leaders and office-bearers at the venue. Apart from district BJP president Vandana Popli, few prominent party leaders were seen participating in the event.