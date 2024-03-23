Eyeing at least 75% voter turnout in state: Poll officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said the department was undertaking strenuous efforts to ensure maximum participation during the General Elections scheduled for May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, approximately 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the state, which was higher than the national average. This time our target would be to achieve a minimum of 75 per cent voter turnout in the state, he said.

Agarwal said to increase the turnout this time, the Election Commission of India had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Postal Department and the Indian Banks Association to raise awareness among voters. The main objective was to make voters aware of the importance of their participation for the democracy.

He said that Haryana had a network of over 5,600 branches of 62 banks. With the cooperation of banks, the maximum awareness would be ensured to motivate citizens to vote. He said that the theme of this election was the festival of elections — the pride of the nation— therefore, this festival would be incomplete without the exercise of citizens’ voting rights. People get the opportunity to vote once every five years, so one must ensure participation.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that this time there were 1.98 crore registered voters in the state. He appealed to all voters to exercise their voting rights without temptation or fear. There were 19,812 polling centres in the state, he added.

