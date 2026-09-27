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Home / Haryana / Eyeing innovation, Haryana to reimburse patent registration fee up to Rs 50,000

Eyeing innovation, Haryana to reimburse patent registration fee up to Rs 50,000

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Ravinder Saini
Nitish Sharma
Rohtak/Ambala, Updated At : 01:30 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has issued the guidelines for the Haryana Patent Support, Commercialisation and Innovation Facilitation Policy 2026-27, to provide 100 per cent reimbursement of patent registration fees up to Rs 50,000 to promote innovation among students of technical institutions and universities.

The policy aims to strengthen the state’s intellectual property ecosystem by providing financial and institutional support for patent filing, examination, grant, technology transfer and commercialisation. It also seeks to encourage students, faculty members, researchers, startups, MSMEs and other innovators to protect and commercialise their innovations.

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A letter regarding the issuance of guidelines for execution of the policy was sent to the Vice-Chancellor of all state universities, principals of all government government and aided colleges, Director General (Industry and Commerce) and Department of Information Technology from the office Additional Chief Secretary (Higher Education) on Friday.

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“Under the policy, financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 per patent application may be provided on a reimbursement basis, subject to actual expenditure and prescribed limits. The assistance can cover filing, publication, examination, grant, FER response, legal support, commercialisation and prototype validation. Normally, the assistance will be limited to one patent application per applicant in a financial year,” sources said.

Sources maintained that the policy also provides for consultancy support of up to Rs 20,000 per case from patent filing to commercialisation. Universities can empanel patent agents, IPR professionals, technology transfer experts, startup mentors, valuation professionals and legal experts to provide assistance to innovators.

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The Haryana State Higher Education Council will serve as the nodal agency for implementing the policy in coordination with the Higher Education Department. It will coordinate with state universities, government colleges, incubation centres, IPR cells, innovation and startup centres, industry partners and research organisations.

“The policy provides for the establishment of Institutional IPR Cells, Patent Facilitation Centres and Technology Transfer Offices in higher educational institutions. These will facilitate patent filing, innovation promotion, intellectual property management, technology valuation, licensing, industry matchmaking and startup mentoring,” an official said.

Welcoming the policy, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said the move would help in developing a patent filing eco-culture in Haryana. “The university, with the help of an alumnus, has extended support to the faculty, and over the last couple of years nearly 70 patents have been filed, of which around 35 have been granted, and nearly four are at the stage of technology transfer,” he said.

“It has been observed that the teachers have been publishing papers, but they hesitate to file patents due to various issues. Now, when the state government is extending support, it will definitely give a boost and confidence to researchers and innovators across Haryana,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said, “Instead of just getting the patents, we need to take it to technology transfer so that a product is developed to make an impact in society and services. It will also help in revenue generation.”

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