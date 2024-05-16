Eyeing votes of traders, Congress holds door-to-door canvassing in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 15

With a keen eye on the traders’ vote bank, Congress candidates for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat and the Karnal Assembly segment, Divyanshu Budhiraja and Trilochan Singh, launched an extensive door-to-door campaign in the main markets of the city. They appealed to the traders to vote in favour of the Congress on both seats for change.

To garner support from the local traders, both candidates along with party leader Parag Gaba, Pankaj Gaba, former Deputy Mayor Manoj Wadhwa and other leaders assembled at the old vegetable market and began an extensive door-to-door campaign there. Earlier, in the morning, they conducted a campaign from Karan Vihar to Prithvi Vihar colonies. People also welcomed them in the market.

Budhiraja appealed for votes, promising that if the Congress government is formed, senior citizens will receive a Rs 6,000 old-age pension, every poor woman will get Rs1 lakh annually, the youth will get permanent jobs, the Agniveer scheme will be terminated, gas cylinders will be available for Rs 500, 300 units of free electricity and welfare schemes like free distribution of 100-100 square yard plants to poor families will be initiated. “The time for retaliation against the atrocities committed by the BJP government has come. It is time that we respond by voting against them,” said Budhiraja.

Later, they reached the Karnal District Bar Association, where the office-bearers welcomed both candidates. The Bar Association raised the issue of shortage of chambers despite a large number of lawyers in the court. They demanded that the chambers be built and sought a hall and a dispensary on the court premises.

Budhiraja assured them that all demands were genuine and if the Congress party came to power, all issues would be taken on priority.

Later at the residence of Congress leaders, Parvesh Gaba, Parag Gaba and Pankaj Gaba and some youth joined the Congress. Budhiraja welcomed them in the party fold and assured that they would get full respect.

