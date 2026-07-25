Facility crunch mars Kharwan village stadium in Yamunanagar district; youth sports activities take a hit

Residents of Kharwan village in Yamunanagar district have expressed concern over the incomplete mini stadium of the village, stating that lack of facilities in this stadium is depriving youngsters of the opportunity for sports practice and physical activity.

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Kharwan, a village with population of about 8000, was provided a mini stadium several years ago with the objective of promoting sports among rural youths.

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According to local residents, the stadium is regularly visited by young men and women who practice cricket, kabaddi, athletics and other sports. Many villagers also use the ground in the morning and evening for jogging and exercise to maintain their health. However, due to the absence of a complete running track, users are forced to walk or run on the uneven ground, which becomes muddy and slippery during the rainy season.

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Villagers said that the incomplete stadium discourages many aspiring athletes, who want to prepare for competitions at district and state levels. They believe that proper sports infrastructure is essential for motivating rural youths and keeping them engaged in healthy activities.

“The construction of a running track was initiated in this stadium several years ago, but it still remains unfinished, creating difficulties for athletes and fitness enthusiasts,” said Kamalbir Singh, a resident of the village.

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The villagers further added that the issue related to development of this mini stadium has remained unresolved despite repeated demands. They appealed to the village panchayat and district administration to intervene and ensure that the required construction works were completed in the mini stadium at the earliest.

“The stadium was expected to provide better facilities to youngsters, but the incomplete running track has failed to serve its intended purpose. Many youths are passionate about sports and need a suitable place for regular training. Completing the track will significantly improve practice conditions and encourage more children to participate in sports,” said a villager.

The villagers also pointed out that women and elderly residents also face inconvenience due to the lack of proper walking arrangements in the mini stadium.

They said that a number of people prefer morning and evening walks to stay fit, but the absence of a complete/finished track compels them to use nearby roads, posing risk to their lives. “Exercising on roads is unsafe, particularly for children and women. A properly maintained sports ground in the village may provide a healthy environment to people of all age groups,” said another villager.

Youngsters practising at the stadium also voiced their disappointment over prolonged delay in works related to development of the mini stadium. They said that despite having an open playground, the absence of basic infrastructure such as a running track limits their ability to train effectively.

“Sports play a crucial role in channelling the energy of youths in a positive direction and help prevent social issues by encouraging discipline, teamwork and physical fitness. Therefore, rural areas should receive adequate sports infrastructure to create opportunities for aspiring players,” said a youth of the village. He said that completing the running track and improving the mini-stadium’ facilities would transform it into a valuable community asset benefiting hundreds of people.

Sunil, a villager, urged the gram panchayat to expedite the pending work of the stadium. He said that the gram panchayat should take immediate steps to address the issue and ensure that the long awaited sports infrastructure was finally completed.

Gurjant Singh, Sarpanch of Kharwan village said that they had been taking a number of steps for the development of their village including the development of a mini stadium.

“Several development works were carried out in the mini stadium of the village. Besides, we will soon write a letter to the government to provide funds for carrying out other development works in this stadium,” he said.