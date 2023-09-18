Facing 3 more FIRs, Nuh MLA’s remand extended

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 17

Named as a key conspirator in three more FIRs pertaining to arson and communal violence in Nagina block of Nuh, the police remand of Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been extended by two days by a local court.

Key conspirator We have found Mamman Khan to be a conspirator in a few more FIRs. A probe is underway; we can’t give any further details. Narender Bijarnia, Nuh SP

The Internet services in Nuh have been suspended for two more days and will now be restored on September 19. The police have named Khan as an accused in FIR number 137, 148 and 150. He was earlier named an accused in FIR number 149 two day ago. The police sought Khan’s remand in FIR number 137 claiming that they had concrete evidence of his involvement and wanted more information.

The police have so far seized five mobiles from Khan, including that of his PA and brother, besides Khan’s laptop. “We have found him to be a conspirator in a few more FIRs. An investigation is on; we can’t give away further details,” said Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia.

A senior investigator revealed that Khan has been claiming innocence.

“He says he is popular in the area and a large number of youngsters are his followers. He denies having instigating any violence even though the call detail record (CDR) shows he was in touch with many accused before and after the violence,” said the official.

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA was arrested late on Thursday night from Rajasthan.

A procession led by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by a mob in Nuh on July 31. Six persons were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

Multiple FIRs were lodged after the violence, including one at a police station in Nuh on August 1. Khan was issued a notice under Section 160 (requiring his presence before police) of the CrPC in connection with the August 1 FIR, but he never appeared.

Meanwhile, Khan’s supporters in the Mewat region of Nuh and Rajasthan have started a social media campaign against alleged witch-hunt. With the Gurugram police seeking cow vigilante Monu Manesar’s remand, the supporters claim that Manesar will get bail while Khan will suffer for political reasons.

“The entire Manesar arrest drama was for laying grounds to harass Khan. A man wanted for murder was questioned for just two days by the Rajasthan Police, while the seasoned politician is being held for four days,” said a senior Congress leader.

#Congress #Gurugram #Nuh