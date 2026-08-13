Facing backlash, Naugama khap announces first-ever women mahapanchayat

Facing backlash from youth on social media over diktats restricting love marriages and prescribing what women should wear, the Naugama khap panchayat has apparently bowed to the pressure and decided to convene its first-ever women mahapanchayat to deliberate on issues concerning women.

Advertisement

The mahapanchayat will be held at the Naugama khap chabutra in Ramrai of Jind district on August 23, and Santosh Dahiya, president of the women’s wing of the Sarv Jatiya Sarv Khap Panchayat, will preside.

Advertisement

The khap panchayat had recently issued directions on social and personal matters to the youth, including opposition to love marriages within the same villages and neighbouring villages, besides restrictions on how women should dress. The decision to hold the women mahapanchayat was taken at a meeting of the executive committee chaired by Naugama khap president Jaiveer Lohan. Khap members put forward their suggestions on issues concerning society, following which it was decided to organise the women panchayat.

Advertisement

A letter issued by the Naugama khap said the meeting is being organised after considering the views and suggestions of women from 36 communities associated with the khap. It urged women to participate in the mahapanchayat and put forward their views on issues affecting them.

The decision comes amid a wider debate on social media over the authority of khap panchayats to impose restrictions on personal choices, particularly in matters of marriage and women’s clothing. The women mahapanchayat is expected to mark a departure from the traditional functioning of the khaps as women are being involved in discussions on social issues for the first time.