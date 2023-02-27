Bhiwani murders: Facing hostility, Rajasthan cops seek help

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 26

With several villages announcing a ban on entry of cops, the Rajasthan Police have approached the Haryana Government to help them nab the suspects in the Bhiwani double murder case.

Net off, Section 144 imposed in Nuh With tensions brewing in Nuh over the Bhiwani murders, the Haryana Government has suspended Internet services in the district till February 28. The local admn has imposed Section 144 , banning carrying of arms. Two days ago, thousands of people had laid siege to the Alwar-Gurugram highway.

A police team had to face stiff resistance while conducting raids at Baba Ludana village in Kaithal a few days ago. One of the suspects, Kalu, belongs to the village.

The team was allegedly chased away, following which villagers held a panchayat and decided to bar their entry. A ‘mahapanchayat’ of 15 such villages has now been called on March 1.

The police claim they have been facing a similar situation in Nuh, Manesar, Jind and Karnal. While IG Gaurav Shrivastav has appreciated the “support” of the Haryana Police, their teams have been unable to get past police stations in the state.

“We are facing resistance and are being prevented from carrying out raids or investigations in these villages. The situation is tricky and we are treading cautiously, especially after a false complaint by the wife of one of the suspects. We are also facing issues while trying to detain their accomplices from other villages. We have now sought the intervention of the state government,” said a senior official.

The Rajasthan Police blame it on the Manesar mahapanchayat, which had “set the tone”. During the mahapanchayat a few days ago, the Rajasthan Police were warned against entering the village. Reacting to a report of the police trying to raid suspect Monu Manesar’s house, villagers had blocked NH - 8 to prevent the team from reaching Gurugram. The village has ever since put up own security. “We haven’t succeeded in reaching his village. He had posted CCTV images of his house on social media as evidence, but they are not allowing us to verify these,” said a probe officer.

