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Home / Haryana / Facing 'irrationality' remark, Haryana seeks re-look at disability marks policy

Facing 'irrationality' remark, Haryana seeks re-look at disability marks policy

The petitioners contended that such differential marking violated the statutory scheme and the principle of equal treatment embedded in the Act

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:16 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
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Just about two months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court put Haryana on notice on petitions challenging its transfer policy for awarding ‘differential’ marks to employees with disabilities, the State has made its intent clear to have a ‘re-look’.

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“Faced with the observations of the Court that the award of 60 marks only for age while awarding lesser marks for other consideration prima facie appears to be irrational, the Advocate-General, comes up with the prayer to adjourn the matter by two weeks in order to enable the State to have a re-look at its policy,” the Bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor asserted, while fixing the matter for further hearing for April 1.

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The petitions placed before the Bench assailed the transfer policy primarily on the ground that employees suffering from a disability of 40 per cent and above form a homogeneous class under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and awarding marks based on varying degrees of disability was impermissible. The petitioners contended that such differential marking violated the statutory scheme and the principle of equal treatment embedded in the Act.

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Advocates LK Gollen and Bharti Gollen appeared for the petitioners in one of the cases, while senior advocate JS Toor, along with counsel Adhiraj Toor and Jasbir Singh represented other petitioners.

Recording the rival submissions, the court on a previous date of hearing, noted the argument that “employees suffering from a disability of 40 per cent and above constitute a homogeneous group, and therefore, the award of marks based upon the varying extent of disability contravenes the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.”

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Reliance was placed on an earlier judgment of the High Court in connected cases decided on November 6, 2025.

Opposing the challenge, the State had maintained that the policy extended benefits to all employees with disabilities and it was within the government’s domain to grant additional marks to those with a higher extent of disability.

The court recorded the State’s stand that “all employees suffering from disability have been granted due benefit under the transfer policy, and that the State is at liberty to award additional marks to those suffering from a greater extent of disability.”

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