Facing losses, traders to move High Court against closure of Shambhu border

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 27

The closure of the Shambhu border since February 10, and now the closure of railway tracks near Shambhu has hit the local markets of Ambala City.

Unhappy with the ongoing situation, various associations, including that of electrical dealers, jewellers, transporters, and those in the cloth market business, have jointly urged the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to issue directions to the state government to get the borders cleared. However, they have also planned to file a writ petition in the high court next week.

According to sources, members of these associations say that their sales have drastically declined since the agitation started as a majority of the customers come from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and other states.

“Showroom owners are finding it hard to pay salaries to their employees due to a drastic drop in the sales. The matter should be amicably resolved. If the solution is not found soon, the traders and showroom owners will be forced to shut down their businesses and it will impact the livelihood of thousands of families,” said Manohar Lal Sachdeva, who runs a famous saree showroom in Ambala City.

Rakesh Makkar, a patron of Ambala Electrical Dealers Association, said, “A dip of around 70 per cent is being observed in the sales. Punjab is a major market for the traders based in Ambala, but due to the ongoing farm stir, goods worth crores of rupees are lying in the godowns and people are suffering losses. Customers prefer to check the products and then place their orders. However, in the current scenario, buyers are not coming. Sending goods from longer routes demands higher transportation charges.”

President of the Wholesale Cloth Market Association, Vishal Batra, said, “Ambala’s market had already suffered heavy losses during the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by floods last year. Now the farmers’ agitation has disturbed the businesses. While the inter-state border was already closed, now the railway tracks have also been blocked by the farmers. Thousands of people work in various shops and showrooms in Ambala but due to poor sales, the owners are facing a tough situation.”

“A letter was sent to the ECI and we are sending another letter to the commission, along with a letter to Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court for them to issue directions to the state government. However, we have also been decided to move high court to seek some relief next week,” he added.

70% dip in sales A dip of around 70% is being observed in the sales. Punjab is a major market for the traders based in Ambala, but due to the ongoing farm stir, goods worth crores of rupees are lying in the godowns and people are suffering losses. Customers prefer to check the products and then place their orders. However, in the current scenario, buyers are not coming. — Rakesh Makkar, patron, Ambala electrical dealers association

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala