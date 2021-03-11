Facing outages, farmers gherao discom office

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 30

Farmers, under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a dharna and gheraoed the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the Yamunanagar circle of the UHBVN today.

They are demanding eight-hour uninterrupted power supply to agriculture feeders.

Protesters, led by BKU district president Sanju Gundiana, gheraoed the office of SE Rajinder Kumar for two hours and ended the dharna after the latter assured uninterrupted five-hour power supply to the agriculture feeder.

In a statement, farmer leader Satpal Kaushik alleged that the state government was sending 487 MW power of Haryana’s share to Gujarat.

“As per the letter by the All India Engineering Federation to the Centre, 487 MW of power is being given to Gujarat from Haryana’s share. The state should issue a white paper clarifying its situation on the issue,” said Satpal.

“If the government is sending electricity to Gujarat during the crisis, the CM has no right to remain in power.”

Meanwhile, the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Chamber of Commerce and Industry (YJCCI) appraised DC Parth Gupta and the SE about the irregular power cuts today.

YJCCI president MK Sehgal and secretary Shivam Saluja said the industries were already facing losses due to Covid, and irregular power cuts and running factories on generators was not feasible in such a situation.