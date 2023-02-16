Facing protests, MC drops waste mgmt project

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 15

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MCF) has dropped its project to construct a waste segregation and recycling plant near Sotai village in the district in the wake of opposition by residents. This is the third time in the past two years that the civic body has abandoned such a project in view of protests.

“Protests have been going on for the past two months, when it was announced that a dumping facility would be developed here,” said sources in the MC. They said despite the floating of the tender for the construction of the boundary wall last month, no work had been started.

Stiff opposition

A Rs 65-lakh tender was reportedly floated last month and the authorities had proposed to spend Rs 6.5 crore on the project

Residents of several villages have been holding panchayats, attracting the attention and support of elected representatives, including MLAs, said an MC official.

Floating the tender of Rs 65 lakh last month, the authorities had proposed to spend Rs 6.5 crore on the project, he said. It was claimed that the plant would enable waste segregation as per the NGT norms. The authorities had also been directed to ensure waste disposal in a scientific manner with hundred per cent recycling and no adverse impact on the environment. However, the concerns of the residents outweighed the official claims, making the civic body abandon the project, it is reported.

Nayan Pal Rawat, MLA from the Prithla Assembly constituency in which Sotai village is located, also announced today that no waste dumping station would be constructed near the village, for which, he claimed, a nod had been given by the CM. “In the past, attempts to set up a similar plant in Sector 74 and at two spots near Pali village met stiff opposition, resulting in halting of the projects,” says a senior official.

The city is churning out over 900 tonne waste daily. Padam Bhushan, executive engineer, MC, said the project to raise a dumping station at Sotai village had almost been dropped in view of the protests.