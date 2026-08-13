Facing youth backlash, Naugama khap calls first-ever women’s mahapanchayat

Facing growing backlash from youth on social media over its diktats restricting love marriages and prescribing what women should wear, the Naugama khap panchayat has apparently bowed to the pressure and decided to convene its first-ever women’s mahapanchayat to deliberate on issues concerning women.

Advertisement

The mahapanchayat will be held at the Naugama khap chabutra in Ramrai on August 23. Santosh Dahiya, president of the women’s wing of the Sarv Jatiya Sarv Khap Panchayat will preside over the meeting.

Advertisement

The move gains significance in view of the khap panchayat held recently in Ramrai village of Jind district where it has issued directions on social and personal matters to the youth including opposition to love marriages by youth within same villages, neighbouring villages and restrictions related to women’s clothing, while women had no representation in the decision-making process.

Advertisement

The decision to hold the women’s mahapanchayat was taken at a meeting of the executive committee at the khap chabutra in Ramrai village in Jind district chaired by Naugama Khap president Jaiveer Lohan.

Members of the khap panchayat put forward their suggestions on issues concerning the society following which it was decided to organise the women panchayat.

Advertisement

A separate letter issued by the Naugama Khap says the meeting is being organised after considering the views and suggestions of women from the 36 communities associated with the khap. The khap leaders have urged the women to participate in the mahapanchayat and put forward their views on issues affecting them, so that their concerns can be taken to a wider platform.

The decision comes amid a wider debate on social media over the authority of khap panchayats to impose restrictions on personal choices, particularly in matters of marriage and women’s clothing. The women mahapanchayat is expected to mark a departure from the traditional functioning of the khap panchayats as women are being brought into discussions on social issues for the first time.

Those present at the meeting include khap spokesperson Umed Singh Jaglan, vice-presidents Rajbir Foji Valmiki and Suresh Sharma, Satpal Pahal, Chandrabhan Nambardar, Dharampal Ghimana, Jai Singh Lohan, Ram Mehar Ramrai, Ramchander Saini, Sajjan Redhu Igrah and Krishan Valmiki Jajwan, among others.