Factory owner found dead in Panipat

Panipat, May 23
A 31-year-old textile factory owner sustained bullet injuries on his forehead under suspicious circumstances at his factory on the Kutani road here this evening. The deceased was identified as Apoorv Jain (31) of Sector 11 here.
The police rushed him to the General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
