Faridabad: Factory worker held for murder

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 8

The police have arrested a 23-year-old factory worker in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth here recently. The motive behind the murder is reported to be a love triangle in which the accused wanted to stop the victim from marrying the woman he was attracted to.

A senior police officer said that the accused identified as Ramchand alias Ram, originally hailing from Kosi in UP but presently residing locally, allegedly murdered the victim, Pralaynath alias Raju (25), employed with a private company on the night of January 2. He dumped the body near the Gurugram canal in Sector 25.

The police who recovered the body on January 3 found that the victim had been assaulted with an iron rod on his head before his throat was slit with a knife. It is reported that the accused had called the victim to this spot and attacked him after the latter got inebriated.

It is claimed that the accused was offended with the fact that the victim was liked by the woman, who had rejected his offer of marriage recently.

#faridabad