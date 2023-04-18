Factory worker 'stoned to death'

Gurugram, April 17
A 36-year-old factory worker was allegedly stoned to death by three men, who fled after robbed him of his valuables and mobile phone in the Sector 37 area on Saturday night. His body was found near gas godown in the area on Sunday. An FIR was registered at the Sector 10 A police station.
The deceased was identified as Jinder Singh, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, who used to work in a garment factory in Sector 37. According to the complaint filed by Moni Kumari, wife of the deceased, he had severe injuries on his head and mouth.
“We got some clues and three men were involved in the murder. The probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Razaak Khan, the investigating officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...