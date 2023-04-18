Factory worker 'stoned to death'

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 17

A 36-year-old factory worker was allegedly stoned to death by three men, who fled after robbed him of his valuables and mobile phone in the Sector 37 area on Saturday night. His body was found near gas godown in the area on Sunday. An FIR was registered at the Sector 10 A police station.

The deceased was identified as Jinder Singh, a native of Nalanda in Bihar, who used to work in a garment factory in Sector 37. According to the complaint filed by Moni Kumari, wife of the deceased, he had severe injuries on his head and mouth.

“We got some clues and three men were involved in the murder. The probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Razaak Khan, the investigating officer.