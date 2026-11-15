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Home / Haryana / Faith, festivity mark Chhath Puja celebrations in Rohtak

Faith, festivity mark Chhath Puja celebrations in Rohtak

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:20 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra joins Chhath Puja celebration in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Chhath Puja is being celebrated with traditional fervour, devotion and enthusiasm in Rohtak, as members of the Purvanchal community gather in the city to offer prayers. Marked by rigorous fasting, traditional rituals and offerings to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the festival reflects the spirit of faith, devotion, gratitude towards nature and prayers for the well-being of families.

The ongoing celebrations are also showcasing cultural harmony and brotherhood, as people from different communities come together to participate in the festivities and share in the vibrant traditions of the festival.

Local Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra on Sunday visited the Chhath Puja site and extended their greetings to devotees and members of the Purvanchal community.

Addressing the gathering, Batra said, “You are now Haryanvis by your work and an integral part of our family.” He said the migrant community had enriched Haryana’s social and cultural heritage through its hard work, dedication and traditions.

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Extending his wishes to Chhath devotees, Batra said the festival was not merely a religious occasion but also a celebration of sacrifice, devotion, discipline and gratitude towards nature. The worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya reminded people of the importance of life, energy and nature.

The MLA particularly appreciated the dedication of women observing the Chhath fast, many of whom undertake rigorous fasting for the well-being and prosperity of their families and children. Their discipline, devotion and unwavering faith reflected the strength of women and their important role in Indian culture, he added.

Batra said offering arghya to the setting sun symbolised gratitude in every circumstance, while worshipping the rising sun conveyed a message of renewed hope and positivity.

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He further said festivals such as Chhath played an important role in connecting the younger generation with their cultural roots, values and identity. The festival was also an example of social harmony, as people from different sections of society came together to celebrate it, he added.

The MLA said the coming together of the cultural traditions of Haryana and Purvanchal strengthened mutual understanding, brotherhood and social cohesion.

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