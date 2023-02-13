Fake Aadhaar racket: Police launch hunt to arrest accused

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 12

The police have launched a hunt to nab more culprits involved in making fake Aadhaar cards of 38 Nigerian nationals. Two persons were arrested by the police in connection with the alleged racket in July last year.

According to the police, a detailed probe into the matter is underway and more arrests are likely to be made. A report in this regard was handed over to the local police by the office of the Union Ministry of Information Technology recently, in which details of the persons involved were revealed. The Aadhaar cards were allegedly made using fake stamp of a local MLA.

The matter surfaced after the MLA denied the use of his official stamp for the Aadhaar verification and lodged a complaint with the police. A senior police officer said all addresses mentioned on the cards had been found to be fake even though the names of the applicants were correct and all were foreign nationals. He said the police was trying to know the place where these cards were prepared.

The crime branch of the local police had arrested two persons in the case in July. An accused, identified as Rahul, operated a cyber cafe in the BPTP area of Sector 85 and prepared fake Aadhaar card of a Nigerian woman. He allegedly prepared seven Aadhaar cards after the woman offered to pay Rs 2,500 for each card. The police, during a raid, recovered a laptop, a fake stamp of the local MLA, a camera and a biometric machine. Sanjay, who had prepared the fake stamp for the accused, was also arrested.