Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 held

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 28

A team of the cybercrime police station has claimed to have busted a fake call centre here and arrested 12 persons, including five women and the operator.

The centre, operating from a house in Sushant Lok-3, Sector 57, used to cheat US clients in the name of providing technical support and charged $100 to $500 as service charges via gift card, while $3,000 to $5,000 were charged through online wire or QR code. They used to introduce themselves as service providers of Microsoft. A police team raided the centre following a tip-off. Three mobile phones, 10 laptops and Rs 56,000 have been seized.

“The accused were operating without legal documents,” ACP Varun Dahiya said. The accused revealed that they were running the centre for the past seven months.

#cyber crime #Gurugram