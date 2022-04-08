Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 17 held

Gurugram, April 7
The CM flying squad and Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre on Wednesday late night. The centre was being run in a building in Udyog Vihar, Phase 4. The team has nabbed 17 employees and detained 149 others.
The police have recovered Rs 22 lakh, six laptops, three desktops, 18 mobile phones and one pen driver from the call centre.
The call centre has been in operation for four months. The employees posed as Microsoft employees and were duping the US and Canada citizens through pop-ups offering technical support, hardware upgrades and antivirus.
The arrested have been identified as Dev Prakash, Anirudh Aggarwal, Arshad Sharma, Ashish Anand, Govind Singh, Anis Anthoni, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Subham Sunam, Sumit, Ayush Singhal, Babu Rajan, Abhilash Kumar, Shauvik Saini, Swarnjit Singh, Ramit Wig, Manish Kumar, Neema Vongdi — residents of Gujarat and Delhi.
A joint team, led by DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM squad and Udyog ACP Rajiv Yadav, received a tip-off that a fake call centre was being run from Cybiz Corp building, Udyog Vihar, Phase 4.
An FIR has been registered at Udyog Vihar police station under the IT Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI maintains status quo; leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
2 alleged Pakistani spies in US try to hack President's secret service, arrested
Alleged ISI cell was trying to intrude into security agencie...
Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's USD 500 million credit line exhausting rapidly
Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since its inde...