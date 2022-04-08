Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 17 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 7

The CM flying squad and Gurugram police have busted a fake call centre on Wednesday late night. The centre was being run in a building in Udyog Vihar, Phase 4. The team has nabbed 17 employees and detained 149 others.

The police have recovered Rs 22 lakh, six laptops, three desktops, 18 mobile phones and one pen driver from the call centre.

The call centre has been in operation for four months. The employees posed as Microsoft employees and were duping the US and Canada citizens through pop-ups offering technical support, hardware upgrades and antivirus.

The arrested have been identified as Dev Prakash, Anirudh Aggarwal, Arshad Sharma, Ashish Anand, Govind Singh, Anis Anthoni, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Subham Sunam, Sumit, Ayush Singhal, Babu Rajan, Abhilash Kumar, Shauvik Saini, Swarnjit Singh, Ramit Wig, Manish Kumar, Neema Vongdi — residents of Gujarat and Delhi.

A joint team, led by DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM squad and Udyog ACP Rajiv Yadav, received a tip-off that a fake call centre was being run from Cybiz Corp building, Udyog Vihar, Phase 4.

An FIR has been registered at Udyog Vihar police station under the IT Act.