Fake call centre busted in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 26

A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and Gurugram police busted a fake call centre which cheated the citizens of USA and Canada. The police arrested 24 persons from the call centre and seized mobile phones, computers and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the call centre.

The accused were duping foreign nationals of $500 to 1,000 by offering technical support through pop-ups. An FIR has been registered under various Sections at DLF Phase-II police station.

DSP Inderjit Yadav of CM Flying Squad said that information was received that a fake call centre is running in DLF Phase-II. So a joint raid was conducted on Friday night and 14 men and 10 women were seen working on computers and laptops.

When asked, they could not show any valid OSP licences of Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement/MoU related to their work.