Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, four held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

The Gurugram cybercrime police busted a fake call centre operational from a rented accommodation in Sector 27 on Friday night and arrested four accused. An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and Sections 66-D and 75 of the IT Act at the cybercrime police station (East).

Four laptops, four mobile phones, two DVRs and two modems were seized from their possession. They were duping the US citizens through voicemails and messages on the pretext of technical support from Apple, Amazon, Cash App, and Zelle.

By having remote access to computers and laptops of customers through applications like Dialer and X-Lite, the accused used to detect technical faults in their computer systems and charge about $100 to 10,000 per customer for getting it repaired.

Following a tip-off, a team led by Vipin Ahlawat, ACP (Cyber), conducted the raid. On being asked to show a valid OSP licence from the Department of Telecommunication or an agreement related to their work, they could not produce anything.

“This fake call centre is operational since January. The accused revealed that they were getting a fixed monthly salary along with incentives. A total of 41 accused, have been arrested by the Gurugram police in the last two months while busting 5 fake call centres,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

#cyber crime #Gurugram