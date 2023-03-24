Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, nine arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 23

The cybercrime division of the local police has claimed that it had busted a fake call centre with the arrest of nine persons, including six women. The suspects were operating the call centre from the basement of a house at Sushant Lok here.

They used to target foreign nationals on the pretext of providing customer support services for companies such as Amazon, Apple and eBay.

The owner of the call centre has been identified as Mayank Sharma of Geeta colony, Sector 17, Kurukshetra. Other suspects have been identified as Mukesh, Arun, Nikita, Aayushi, Himani, Ritika, Kulvinder Kaur and Janvi Shrivastav.

SHO of cybercrime police station (east) Inspector Jasvir said he got a tip-off regarding the call centre. “The police raided the centre last night. When we asked them to provide a valid OSP licence of the Department of Telecommunications or any other agreement related to their work, they failed to produce one,” the SHO said.

“The suspects were produced before a local court today. We have got the custody of three persons, including the owner of the call centre,” Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (cyber) said.