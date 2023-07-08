Fake call centre busted in Palwal, three arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 7

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre from a house located in a colony near Alhapur village and duping people on the pretext of giving instant loans, the police said.

Ten mobiles, a laptop, three keypads, four passbooks and three cheque books were seized from them. The accused were identified as Lalit, from Dhatir village in Palwal, Ajit, a resident of UP’s Mohammadabad and Bhawna, from Palwal.

According to the police, they got a tip-off that a fake call centre is being run in the house of main accused Lalit wherein people are being defrauded on the pretext of instant personal loans through an online application.

A raid was conducted by a CIA team led by sub-inspector Dharmender Singh. The accused could not show any valid document or licence related to their work.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused duped people on the pretext of instant personal loans. Bhawna used to work as a tele-caller who contacted people and offered them instant loans and asked to deposit Rs 999 in the wallet on the name of file charge,” Palwal DSP (City) Sandeep Mor said.