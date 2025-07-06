DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Fake call centre gang busted in Rewari, 4 held

Fake call centre gang busted in Rewari, 4 held

Seven mobile phones, one laptop and documents related to credit card details recovered
article_Author
Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

With the arrest of four persons, the local police on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a gang involved in running a fake call centre and duping people across the country by posing as bank representatives offering to increase their credit card limits. Seven mobile phones, one laptop and documents related to credit card details have been recovered from the accused. The gang is accused of defrauding victims through cyber fraud.

Advertisement

DSP Ravindra Singh said the accused were identified as Ajit Manjhi, Sandeep, Sanjay, alias Lalla, of Delhi and Vikas of Siwan district in Bihar. The gang was involved in over 100 cases of cyber fraud across various states, he added.“The case came to light after Amit Yadav of Fidhedi village filed a complaint stating that he received a phone call on May 9, from a woman claiming to be an executive from a bank. She told him that a refund for credit card charges had been sent to his e-mail and requested for the OTP. On sharing the OTP, Rs 1,03,300 was fraudulently transfered from his credit card. He lodged a complaint at the cyber police station, Rewari,” said the DSP. The police registered a case and launched an probe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts