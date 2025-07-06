Fake call centre gang busted in Rewari, 4 held

With the arrest of four persons, the local police on Saturday claimed to have unearthed a gang involved in running a fake call centre and duping people across the country by posing as bank representatives offering to increase their credit card limits. Seven mobile phones, one laptop and documents related to credit card details have been recovered from the accused. The gang is accused of defrauding victims through cyber fraud.

DSP Ravindra Singh said the accused were identified as Ajit Manjhi, Sandeep, Sanjay, alias Lalla, of Delhi and Vikas of Siwan district in Bihar. The gang was involved in over 100 cases of cyber fraud across various states, he added.“The case came to light after Amit Yadav of Fidhedi village filed a complaint stating that he received a phone call on May 9, from a woman claiming to be an executive from a bank. She told him that a refund for credit card charges had been sent to his e-mail and requested for the OTP. On sharing the OTP, Rs 1,03,300 was fraudulently transfered from his credit card. He lodged a complaint at the cyber police station, Rewari,” said the DSP. The police registered a case and launched an probe.