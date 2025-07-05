Fake call centre gang busted in Rewari, 4 held

With the arrest of four persons, local police today claimed to have unearthed a gang involved in running a fake call centre and duping people across the country by posing as bank representatives offering to increase their credit card limits. Seven mobile phones, one laptop, and documents related to credit card details have been recovered from the accused. The gang is accused of defrauding victims through cyber fraud.

DSP Ravindra Singh said the accused had been identified as Ajit Manjhi, Sandeep, Sanjay alias Lalla of Delhi and Vikas of Siwan district in Bihar. The gang had been involved in over 100 cases of cyber fraud across various states, he added.

“The case came to light after Amit Yadav of Fidhedi village filed a complaint stating that he received a phone call on May 9, from a woman claiming to be an executive from a bank. She told him that a refund for credit card charges had been sent to his email and requested the OTP sent to his mail. Upon sharing the OTP, Rs 1,03,300 was fraudulently transacted from his credit card. He lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station, Rewari,” said the DSP.

Following this, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. A team led by Inspector Phool Kumar, in-charge of the Cyber Police Station, and SI Nitish Kumar, conducted a probe. The team then managed to arrest the four accused from Delhi and Bihar.

“Ajit Manjhi, the mastermind, had previously worked in a call centre where he imitated female voices to lure victims. Sanjay, on the other hand, had experience working with credit card franchises,” he added.