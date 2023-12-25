Fake call centre racket busted, 36 arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 24

The local police busted a fake call centre racket and arrested 36 persons on Saturday. The kingpin of the operation, who is also the call centre owner, is yet to be arrested. A raid was conducted by a team of the crime branch in a building at Springfield colony market in Sector-31.

Thirty-six youths, posing as employees of a US-based bank, were arrested. Under the garb of providing solutions and facilities to the customers of the bank, they were allegedly involved in duping them.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the cops raided the complex around 3.30 pm and found that an illegal call centre was being run on second floor of Veer Plaza. He said the call centre has reportedly been extorting money from the bank’s customers. No licence or document issued by the Department of Telecommunication(DOT) has been found on the premises. The centre had reportedly been operational for over two months.

The accused arrested are residents of Delhi, Faridabad and the northeastern states. A case has been registered under various IPC sections related to forgery and fraud, and the IT Act.

