Fake CBI officer arrested for defrauding woman of Rs 4.3L

A team of Cyber Police Station, Rewari, has arrested another suspect in the case of cyber fraud by a man posing as a CBI Officer and defrauding a woman of Rs 4.39 lakh.

Advertisement

The arrested suspect has been identified as Shubhan, a resident of Otu village in Sirsa district. Another man was earlier arrested in the case.

Advertisement

The victim, Jyoti Yadav, who belongs to Lula Ahir village and is currently staying in Yadav Nagar, Rewari, stated in her police complaint that on May 26, she received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number.

Advertisement

The caller, claiming to be a CBI Officer, threatened her by stating that her friend had been arrested at Mumbai Airport with a large quantity of gold and drugs. He threatened her with implication in the case, stating that the CBI would soon raid her home.

Subsequently, the fraudsters began calling from different numbers and demanded money in the name of settling the case. The frightened woman transferred a total of ?4.39 lakh through various bank transactions in May and June to the bank account numbers provided by the fraudsters.

Advertisement

When the accused demanded more money, the victim realised she had been cyber-scammed and lodged a complaint with the police. The police arrested Karan Rajput, a resident of Ambala Cantt, after registering a case of fraud at Cyber Police Station, Rewari. A sum of Rs 42,000 of the defrauded amount was transferred to the bank account of Rajput.

The police has now arrested Shubhan, another accused involved in this case.

The Rewari Police has appealed to the general public not to fall prey to any unknown WhatsApp calls, video calls by any person claiming to be CBI, ED, Police or Customs Officer.

“Legally, no investigating agency makes such ‘digital arrest’ over the phone, nor demands money,” the police said.

The residents have been advised that if they receive such a suspicious call, they should immediately disconnect the call and inform the nearest police station.

In case of any kind of cyber fraud, the residents should immediately call up the cyber helpline number 1930 or register their complaint on www.cybercrime.gov.in.