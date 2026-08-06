Fake certificates used for arms licences in Haryana; 12 booked

An inquiry conducted by the ACP, Bahadurgarh, has unearthed the use of fake firearm safety training certificates to obtain arms licences in Jhajjar. Following the findings, the police have registered an FIR against 12 persons, including two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of the Haryana Police, and recommended cancellation of the arms licences issued to the accused.

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One of the ASIs, Vinod, has been placed under suspension, while the role of the other police official is under scanner. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Vinod.

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Significantly, the fake certificates were prepared in the names of the Police Training Centre (PTC), Sunaria Kalan (Rohtak), Police Lines, Hisar, and the Recruit Training Centre, Bhondsi (Gurugram), according to the inquiry report.

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The accused belong to Badhsa, Jhajjar city, Bahadurgarh, Talav, Lowa Kalan, Dighal, Kablana and Silothi villages of Jhajjar district. The two police personnel were posted in the Arms Licence Branch of the Jhajjar Police.

Sources said the inquiry was handed over to the ACP, Bahadurgarh, by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Jhajjar, on May 20.

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“As per rules, applicants seeking arms licences are mandatorily required to submit a firearm safety training certificate. The training covers safe handling, carrying, storage and transportation of firearms, basic firing techniques, maintenance of arms and ammunition, and provisions of the Arms Act and Rules. The certificate is issued after successful completion of training from an authorised trainer,” said a police official.

Sources said during the inquiry, the ACP found that none of the three training centres had issued the certificates in question.

“During the inquiry, two of the accused failed to appear, while another did not record his statement. It was found that the Arms Licence Branch scrutinises the documents uploaded by applicants on the portal for obtaining arms licences. This process has been followed since the establishment of the Jhajjar Commissionerate. While concluding the inquiry, the ACP found that the accused had used fake training certificates for obtaining arms licences,” the sources added.

Sources further said the role of other persons allegedly involved in the racket was also being ascertained. The investigation would now focus on identifying those who prepared the fake certificates and tracing their source.

Simardeep Singh, Commissioner of Police, confirmed the suspension of ASI Vinod and said a departmental inquiry had also been initiated against him. “No one found involved in the case will be spared,” he added.