'Fake' cigarette factory unearthed

Faridabad, March 29
During raid, a team of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate unearthed a fake cigarette manufacturing unit on the Dabua-Pali road here today. Besides sealing the factory premises, the team seized a large quantity of fake cigarettes and imposed a fine of Rs 21 lakh on offenders.
According to a CGST official, the company was found to be engaged in the manufacturing of cigarettes of local brands during the day and counterfeit foreign brands during the night. The company owner is at large but an FIR has been registered against him.
