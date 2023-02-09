Fake cop held for duping showroom owner

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 8

The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police have arrested a fraudster for posing as a police inspector and duping a showroom owner.

The suspect has been identified as Nibpal Singh, a resident of Ambala. Police spokesman said Sahil Bansal in a complaint at Krishna Gate police station said he ran a tiles showroom on KDB Road. On January 14, a man police in uniform came to his showroom and introduced himself as inspector Daljeetand purchased tiles worth over Rs 5.50 lakh, The accused issued Sahil a cheque, which bounced. CIA-2 in-charge said the accused had duped a couple of more businessmen in a similar fashion .