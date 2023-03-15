Fake fee receipt scam at Bahadurgarh MC

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 14

An alleged scam of using fake fee receipts for issuing no dues certificates (NDCs) has come to the fore in the Municipal Council (MC) at Bahadurgarh town in the district. The MC authorities have detected three fake receipts and found the involvement of two officials in the matter in which a loss of Rs 9.26 lakh has been caused to the authorities.

Taking a serious view of it, the MC authorities have not only terminated both officials, identified as Kuldeep and Deepak Sharma, but also started investigating NDCs issued by the employees in the past.

Interestingly, the authorities also suspected the involvement of three land owners into the matter and filed a complaint with the City Police Station, Bahadurgarh, in this respect, said sources.

The sources maintained that the police had registered a case against two officials and three landowners under Sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by a clerk or servant), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC on the complaint of Sanjay Rohila, Executive Officer (EO) of the MC Bahadurgarh in this respect.

“An inquiry was carried out on getting information about the use of fake fee receipts for issuing the NDCs. The inquiry found three fake receipts issued to three property owners after receiving a total fee of Rs 9.26 lakh. The amount was also not deposited in the MC account. In the inquiry, computer operator Deepak Sharma and field man Kuldeep were found guilty of causing financial loss to the MC hence they were sacked immediately,” Rohila told The Tribune on phone.