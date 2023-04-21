Fake hospital busted, 3 held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 20

A joint team of the Chief Minister’s flying squad and the Health Department raided an illegal hospital at Bajghera village and arrested three operators. An FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station.

With no qualified doctor onboard, the hospital included 13 beds, a general ward, private room, lab, testing equipment, ICU bed, labour room, emergency room and an operation theatre.

According to Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM’s flying squad, the establishment was being run under the name of Anand Hospital.

Investigations revealed that four partners were running this hospital. One of them was even found treating patients for an OPD fee of Rs 600 without any valid medical degree.

Following a complaint by Dr Rajesh Kumar, Medical Officer, an FIR was registered against the hospital operators and others under relevant sections of the NMC Act and the IPC.