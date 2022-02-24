'Fake' hospital in G'gram raided; owner, aides held

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 23

A combined team of the CM flying squad and the drug controller, Health Department, raided a ‘fake’ hospital in Fajilwas village.

‘Shri Balaji and Eyecare’ hospital was being run illegally in the village market. The squad detained 10 persons, including the operator of the hospital, and handed over them to the police. An FIR has been registered under Sections 420 and 336 of the IPC and Section 15 (2) B of the Indian Medical Council Act. Three persons, identified as Bittu Yadav, Dharmender and Sonu have been nabbed.

DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM flying squad said following a tip-off, his team conducted a raid and busted this hospital being run by Bittu, a resident of Baghanki village. The hospital has 14-15 beds, including emergency, general and private wards, ICU, private rooms, operation theatre, pharmacy and eye check-up room, but has no license from the Health Department.

During the raid, Sonu was found sitting in the doctor’s chair with a stethoscope, and there were 10 other persons, including the sanitation and the nursing staff.

Sonu could not produce any medical degree and said the patients were not treated by him, but by Dharmender. Dharmender, who had MBBS degree, said he had no association with the hospital since two months and no official document was signed by him. He alleged his stamp was being misused by the hospital.

It was a 24-hour hospital offering emergency admissions too.

The staff were allegedly carrying out deliveries without gynaecologist and performing surgeries too, said DSP Yadav.