Fake job racket busted, 9 held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 5

The cyber cell of the police has busted an online job racket that was allegedly involved in making money by offering fake jobs to people in a leading airline company. Nine persons, including two females, have been arrested by the police.

DCP (Crime) Amit Yashwardhan, said the accused had been identified as Abhay, Ravi, Vijay, alias Bablu, Himanshu, Ritesh, Rahul, Rajnish, Khusboo and Riya, all hailing from UP. The accused used to contact job seekers, promising them lucrative jobs in companies such as Air India. Posing as officials of the airline, they used to send fake job offers to job aspirants and demanded money for various purposes such as training, ID card, medical insurance and processing fee.

The racket was busted after a woman complained that she had been duped of Rs 41,349 on the promise of job in Air India in April this year.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody. The gang had been active for the past about two years and was involved in 100 such incidents in Haryana, UP, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra. A transaction of Rs 20 lakh has been detected in the accounts of the accused.

A laptop, nine mobile phones, eight SIM cards and Rs 21,000 had been seized, the police said.