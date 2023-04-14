Fake lab busted, two arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 13

A joint team of the CM’s flying squad and Health Department busted a fake diagnostic lab operating in Nanu Kalan village. The team nabbed the lab operator and technician. An FIR was registered at the Pataudi police station. Samples of over 4,000 patients had been tested in the lab in the last 3.5 years.

According to the complaint filed by medical officer Dr Shweta Sharma, on Wednesday, the lab in front of the government school in Nanu Kalan village was raided after receiving orders from the CMO.

When the team reached Shree Shyam Lab, lab technician Aman Joon, a resident of Pathredi village, and lab director Hitesh, a resident of Pataudi, were found present. When asked to produce documents, they showed a certificate of Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology. Aman works here on a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 who himself signs the reports as lab technician. Also, some reports are given to the patients without being signed. Samples of about 200 patients are tested every month in the absence of a pathologist by charging Rs 350 to 500 per test.

“Investigation revealed that Dr Govind from Lokra village, Dr Gautam from Nanu Kalan village, Dr Sukhbir and Dr Gajendra from Sherpur village send patients to this lab to get tested. The biomedical waste management guidelines were also not being followed,” said Dr Shweta Sharma in her complaint.

Following the complaint, a FIR was registered, and the accused were arrested.