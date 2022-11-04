Fake lab raided, operator held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 3

A joint team of the CM flying squad and the Health Department raided a fake path lab operating in the Binola industrial area on Wednesday. The team nabbed the lab operator, Rahul Yadav, from the spot and handed him over to the Bilaspur police station. Several items, including 45 rapid test kits and four registers, were seized from the spot. Following the complaint of Dr MS Nehra, Additional Senior Medical Officer of the Community Health Centre, Bhora Kalan, an FIR has been registered.